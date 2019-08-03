Comparing of Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD) and Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC)

This is a contrast between Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) and Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Resorts & Casinos and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boyd Gaming Corporation 27 0.94 N/A 1.04 25.57 Studio City International Holdings Limited 18 2.67 N/A -0.11 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Boyd Gaming Corporation and Studio City International Holdings Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Boyd Gaming Corporation and Studio City International Holdings Limited’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boyd Gaming Corporation 0.00% 10.4% 2.1% Studio City International Holdings Limited 0.00% -1% -0.3%

Liquidity

Boyd Gaming Corporation has a Current Ratio of 0.7 and a Quick Ratio of 0.7. Competitively, Studio City International Holdings Limited’s Current Ratio is 1.6 and has 1.6 Quick Ratio. Studio City International Holdings Limited’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Boyd Gaming Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Boyd Gaming Corporation and Studio City International Holdings Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Boyd Gaming Corporation 0 0 4 3.00 Studio City International Holdings Limited 0 0 0 0.00

Boyd Gaming Corporation’s upside potential is 38.89% at a $36.25 average price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Boyd Gaming Corporation and Studio City International Holdings Limited are owned by institutional investors at 68.1% and 22% respectively. About 2% of Boyd Gaming Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.51% are Studio City International Holdings Limited’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Boyd Gaming Corporation -1.16% -1.96% -4.71% -0.64% -26.25% 27.48% Studio City International Holdings Limited 0.5% 3.13% 16.92% 54.69% 0% 20.28%

For the past year Boyd Gaming Corporation has stronger performance than Studio City International Holdings Limited

Summary

Boyd Gaming Corporation beats Studio City International Holdings Limited on 7 of the 9 factors.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest and South. The company owns and operates 24 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It also owns and operates a travel agency and a captive insurance company that underwrites travel-related insurance in Hawaii. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 1,314,557 square feet of casino space, 31,006 slot machines, 656 table games, and 9,513 hotel rooms. Boyd Gaming Corporation was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Studio City International Holdings Limited operates a gaming, retail, and entertainment resort in Cotai, Macau. The company also operates Studio City Casino with 250 mass market gaming tables; approximately 970 gaming machines; and 45 VIP rolling chip tables. In addition, its resort provides various non-gaming facilities, including approximately 1,600 hotel rooms; various food and beverage establishments; retail space; figure-8 Ferris wheel; a Warner Bros.-themed family entertainment center; a 4-D Batman flight simulator; a night club; and a 5,000-seat live performance arena. The company was formerly known as Cyber One Agents Limited and changed its name to Studio City International Holdings Limited in January 2012. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Central, Hong Kong. Studio City International Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited.