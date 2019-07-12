Comparing of Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD) and Its Competitors

Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) is a company in the Resorts & Casinos industry and that’s how we compare it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.5% of Boyd Gaming Corporation’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.69% of all Resorts & Casinos’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Boyd Gaming Corporation has 2% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 10.69% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Boyd Gaming Corporation and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boyd Gaming Corporation 0.00% 10.40% 2.10% Industry Average 5.27% 13.98% 4.31%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Boyd Gaming Corporation and its competitors’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Boyd Gaming Corporation N/A 27 25.60 Industry Average 244.88M 4.65B 33.99

Boyd Gaming Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The company has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Boyd Gaming Corporation and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Boyd Gaming Corporation 0 0 4 3.00 Industry Average 0.00 2.45 3.44 2.71

$36.25 is the consensus price target of Boyd Gaming Corporation, with a potential upside of 39.21%. The competitors have a potential upside of 47.34%. The analysts’ view based on the data given earlier is that Boyd Gaming Corporation’s competitors are looking more favorable than the company itself.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Boyd Gaming Corporation and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Boyd Gaming Corporation -0.71% -10.31% -3.77% 6.29% -26.46% 27.62% Industry Average 2.63% 5.10% 7.59% 19.68% 9.03% 18.34%

For the past year Boyd Gaming Corporation has stronger performance than Boyd Gaming Corporation’s peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Boyd Gaming Corporation are 0.7 and 0.7. Competitively, Boyd Gaming Corporation’s competitors have 1.09 and 1.05 for Current and Quick Ratio. Boyd Gaming Corporation’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Boyd Gaming Corporation.

Volatility & Risk

Boyd Gaming Corporation has a beta of 2.14 and its 114.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Boyd Gaming Corporation’s rivals have beta of 1.39 which is 39.42% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Boyd Gaming Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Boyd Gaming Corporation’s peers beat Boyd Gaming Corporation.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest and South. The company owns and operates 24 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It also owns and operates a travel agency and a captive insurance company that underwrites travel-related insurance in Hawaii. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 1,314,557 square feet of casino space, 31,006 slot machines, 656 table games, and 9,513 hotel rooms. Boyd Gaming Corporation was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.