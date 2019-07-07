Comparing of Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD) and Golden Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Both Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) and Golden Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) are Resorts & Casinos companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boyd Gaming Corporation 27 1.08 N/A 1.04 25.60 Golden Entertainment Inc. 16 0.46 N/A -0.75 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Boyd Gaming Corporation and Golden Entertainment Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Boyd Gaming Corporation and Golden Entertainment Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boyd Gaming Corporation 0.00% 10.4% 2.1% Golden Entertainment Inc. 0.00% -2.6% -0.7%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 2.14 shows that Boyd Gaming Corporation is 114.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Golden Entertainment Inc.’s 21.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.21 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Boyd Gaming Corporation are 0.7 and 0.7. Competitively, Golden Entertainment Inc. has 1.9 and 1.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Golden Entertainment Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Boyd Gaming Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Boyd Gaming Corporation and Golden Entertainment Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Boyd Gaming Corporation 0 0 4 3.00 Golden Entertainment Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Boyd Gaming Corporation’s upside potential is 31.48% at a $36.25 average target price. On the other hand, Golden Entertainment Inc.’s potential upside is 51.83% and its average target price is $22. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Golden Entertainment Inc. seems more appealing than Boyd Gaming Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 73.5% of Boyd Gaming Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 67.6% of Golden Entertainment Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 2% are Boyd Gaming Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.6% of Golden Entertainment Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Boyd Gaming Corporation -0.71% -10.31% -3.77% 6.29% -26.46% 27.62% Golden Entertainment Inc. -3.06% -12.49% -23.03% -3.46% -51.66% -12.98%

For the past year Boyd Gaming Corporation had bullish trend while Golden Entertainment Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Boyd Gaming Corporation beats on 7 of the 9 factors Golden Entertainment Inc.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest and South. The company owns and operates 24 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It also owns and operates a travel agency and a captive insurance company that underwrites travel-related insurance in Hawaii. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 1,314,557 square feet of casino space, 31,006 slot machines, 656 table games, and 9,513 hotel rooms. Boyd Gaming Corporation was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.