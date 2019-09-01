Comparing of Boxwood Merger Corp. (BWMCU) and Twelve Seas Investment Company (NASDAQ:BROG)

Both Boxwood Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BWMCU) and Twelve Seas Investment Company (NASDAQ:BROG) are each other’s competitor in the Conglomerates industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Boxwood Merger Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.16
|66.39
|Twelve Seas Investment Company
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.14
|72.27
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Boxwood Merger Corp. and Twelve Seas Investment Company. Twelve Seas Investment Company is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Boxwood Merger Corp. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower P/E ratio. Boxwood Merger Corp.’s presently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Boxwood Merger Corp. and Twelve Seas Investment Company’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Boxwood Merger Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Twelve Seas Investment Company
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 59.7% of Boxwood Merger Corp. shares and 0% of Twelve Seas Investment Company shares. Insiders owned 0.99% of Boxwood Merger Corp. shares. Comparatively, 75.54% are Twelve Seas Investment Company’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Boxwood Merger Corp.
|-0.1%
|-1.06%
|2.59%
|3.42%
|0%
|3.63%
|Twelve Seas Investment Company
|0%
|0.59%
|1.9%
|6.15%
|0%
|3.77%
For the past year Boxwood Merger Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Twelve Seas Investment Company.
Summary
On 5 of the 7 factors Boxwood Merger Corp. beats Twelve Seas Investment Company.
