Comparing of Boxwood Merger Corp. (BWMCU) and Twelve Seas Investment Company (NASDAQ:BROG)

Both Boxwood Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BWMCU) and Twelve Seas Investment Company (NASDAQ:BROG) are each other’s competitor in the Conglomerates industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boxwood Merger Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.16 66.39 Twelve Seas Investment Company 10 0.00 N/A 0.14 72.27

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Boxwood Merger Corp. and Twelve Seas Investment Company. Twelve Seas Investment Company is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Boxwood Merger Corp. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower P/E ratio. Boxwood Merger Corp.’s presently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Boxwood Merger Corp. and Twelve Seas Investment Company’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boxwood Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Twelve Seas Investment Company 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 59.7% of Boxwood Merger Corp. shares and 0% of Twelve Seas Investment Company shares. Insiders owned 0.99% of Boxwood Merger Corp. shares. Comparatively, 75.54% are Twelve Seas Investment Company’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Boxwood Merger Corp. -0.1% -1.06% 2.59% 3.42% 0% 3.63% Twelve Seas Investment Company 0% 0.59% 1.9% 6.15% 0% 3.77%

For the past year Boxwood Merger Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Twelve Seas Investment Company.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Boxwood Merger Corp. beats Twelve Seas Investment Company.