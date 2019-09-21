Comparing of Boxwood Merger Corp. (BWMCU) and PICO Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PICO)

Both Boxwood Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BWMCU) and PICO Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PICO) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boxwood Merger Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.16 66.39 PICO Holdings Inc. 11 10.75 N/A 0.30 33.97

Demonstrates Boxwood Merger Corp. and PICO Holdings Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. PICO Holdings Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Boxwood Merger Corp. The company with a higher P/E ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Boxwood Merger Corp.’s presently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than PICO Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Boxwood Merger Corp. and PICO Holdings Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boxwood Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% PICO Holdings Inc. 0.00% 3.4% 3.3%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Boxwood Merger Corp. and PICO Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 59.7% and 69.2% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.99% of Boxwood Merger Corp.’s shares. Competitively, PICO Holdings Inc. has 1.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Boxwood Merger Corp. -0.1% -1.06% 2.59% 3.42% 0% 3.63% PICO Holdings Inc. -5.44% -11.18% -9.99% 2.96% -16.61% 10.39%

For the past year Boxwood Merger Corp. was less bullish than PICO Holdings Inc.

Summary

PICO Holdings Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors Boxwood Merger Corp.

PICO Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in real estate operations, and water resource and water storage activities in the United States. It is involved constructing, marketing, and selling single-family homes in California, Washington, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company also acquires or develops water rights and water related assets in Arizona, Idaho, Nevada, Colorado, and New Mexico; develops and operates its water storage facility near Phoenix, Arizona; utilizes water storage capacity operated by third parties in Arizona; and banks or stores water with municipalities in Nevada and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 121 completed homes, including 61 model homes; and 400 under construction homes comprising 5 model homes. PICO Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.