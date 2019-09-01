Comparing of Boxwood Merger Corp. (BWMCU) and Allegro Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:ALGR)

As Conglomerates businesses, Boxwood Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BWMCU) and Allegro Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:ALGR), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boxwood Merger Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.16 66.39 Allegro Merger Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.06 160.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Boxwood Merger Corp. and Allegro Merger Corp. Allegro Merger Corp. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Boxwood Merger Corp. The company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Boxwood Merger Corp.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Boxwood Merger Corp. and Allegro Merger Corp.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boxwood Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Allegro Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 59.7% of Boxwood Merger Corp. shares and 64.72% of Allegro Merger Corp. shares. 0.99% are Boxwood Merger Corp.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 15% are Allegro Merger Corp.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Boxwood Merger Corp. -0.1% -1.06% 2.59% 3.42% 0% 3.63% Allegro Merger Corp. -0.1% 0.7% 2.02% 5.77% 0% 3.38%

For the past year Boxwood Merger Corp. has stronger performance than Allegro Merger Corp.

Summary

Boxwood Merger Corp. beats Allegro Merger Corp. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Allegro Merger Corp. intends to merge, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or other similar business combination, one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.