Comparing of Boxwood Merger Corp. (BWMC) and LF Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFAC)

Boxwood Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BWMC) and LF Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFAC) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boxwood Merger Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.01 889.09 LF Capital Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.03 325.81

Table 1 highlights Boxwood Merger Corp. and LF Capital Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. LF Capital Acquisition Corp. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Boxwood Merger Corp. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Boxwood Merger Corp.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Boxwood Merger Corp. and LF Capital Acquisition Corp.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boxwood Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% LF Capital Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Boxwood Merger Corp. and LF Capital Acquisition Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 75.32%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Boxwood Merger Corp. 0.1% 0.62% 0% 0% 0% 1.35% LF Capital Acquisition Corp. 0.2% 0.5% 3.27% 5.21% 0% 3.27%

For the past year Boxwood Merger Corp. was less bullish than LF Capital Acquisition Corp.

Summary

LF Capital Acquisition Corp. beats on 5 of the 6 factors Boxwood Merger Corp.