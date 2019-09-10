Comparing of Boxwood Merger Corp. (BWMC) and FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FTAC)

We are comparing Boxwood Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BWMC) and FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FTAC) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boxwood Merger Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.03 297.58 FinTech Acquisition Corp. III 10 0.00 N/A 0.03 320.32

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. FinTech Acquisition Corp. III appears to has than Boxwood Merger Corp. The business that Currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Boxwood Merger Corp.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boxwood Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% FinTech Acquisition Corp. III 0.00% 0% 0%

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Boxwood Merger Corp. -0.2% 0.1% 0.72% 0% 0% 1.76% FinTech Acquisition Corp. III -0.2% 0.76% 2.37% 0% 0% 3.01%

For the past year Boxwood Merger Corp. has weaker performance than FinTech Acquisition Corp. III

Summary

FinTech Acquisition Corp. III beats Boxwood Merger Corp. on 4 of the 4 factors.