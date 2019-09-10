Comparing of Boxwood Merger Corp. (BWMC) and FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FTAC)

We are comparing Boxwood Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BWMC) and FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FTAC) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Boxwood Merger Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.03
|297.58
|FinTech Acquisition Corp. III
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.03
|320.32
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. FinTech Acquisition Corp. III appears to has than Boxwood Merger Corp. The business that Currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Boxwood Merger Corp.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Boxwood Merger Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|FinTech Acquisition Corp. III
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Boxwood Merger Corp.
|-0.2%
|0.1%
|0.72%
|0%
|0%
|1.76%
|FinTech Acquisition Corp. III
|-0.2%
|0.76%
|2.37%
|0%
|0%
|3.01%
For the past year Boxwood Merger Corp. has weaker performance than FinTech Acquisition Corp. III
Summary
FinTech Acquisition Corp. III beats Boxwood Merger Corp. on 4 of the 4 factors.
