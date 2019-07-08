Comparing of Boxlight Corporation (BOXL) and Westell Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTL)

We will be comparing the differences between Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ:BOXL) and Westell Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTL) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Communication Equipment industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boxlight Corporation 3 0.86 N/A -0.73 0.00 Westell Technologies Inc. 2 0.64 N/A -0.27 0.00

Demonstrates Boxlight Corporation and Westell Technologies Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Boxlight Corporation and Westell Technologies Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boxlight Corporation 0.00% -85.1% -31% Westell Technologies Inc. 0.00% -8.3% -7.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Boxlight Corporation are 0.8 and 0.5. Competitively, Westell Technologies Inc. has 7 and 5.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Westell Technologies Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Boxlight Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Boxlight Corporation and Westell Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 2.6% and 20.2% respectively. 45.72% are Boxlight Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2.7% of Westell Technologies Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Boxlight Corporation -11.96% -1.79% 37.99% 32.76% -67.37% 220.83% Westell Technologies Inc. -3.21% -6.05% -6.05% 4.12% -31.87% 6.88%

For the past year Boxlight Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Westell Technologies Inc.

Summary

Westell Technologies Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Boxlight Corporation.

Boxlight Corporation, a visual display technology company, sells educational products for the learning market in the United States and internationally. The company designs, produces, and distributes a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. Its products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems. The company also offers MimioStudio instructional software that enables the creation, editing, and presentation of interactive instructional lessons and activities; and MimioMobile, a software accessory for MimioStudio. In addition, it offers interactive touch tables and whiteboards; and peripherals and accessories, such as amplified speaker systems, mobile carts, installation accessories, and wall-mount accessories for interactive and standard projectors, and LED flat panels. Further, the company distributes interactive projectors and interactive LED flat panels; and science, technology, engineering, and math data logging products. The company was formerly known as Logical Choice Corporation. Boxlight Corporation was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, Georgia.

Westell Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiary, Westell, Inc., designs and distributes telecommunications products to telephone companies in the United States. The company operates through three segments: In-Building Wireless (IBW), Intelligent Site Management and Services (ISMS), and Communications Network Solutions (CNS). The IBW segment offers distributed antenna systems conditioners; repeaters; battery backup units; and system components and antennas, including couplers, duplexers, splitters, filters, and tappers for commercial and public safety in-building wireless systems. The ISMS segment provides a suite of remote units, which provide machine-to-machine communications that enable operators to remotely monitor, manage, and control site infrastructure and support systems. The CNS segment provides a range of outdoor network infrastructure, such as integrated cabinets, power distribution products, copper and fiber connectivity panels, T1 network interface units, and tower mounted amplifiers. The company serves wireless and wireline service providers, multiple systems operators, Internet service providers, systems integrators, neutral host operators, and distributors through field sales organization, distributors, and partners. Westell Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Aurora, Illinois.