Comparing of Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc. (EPAY) and Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc. (NASDAQ:de, Inc) and Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) have been rivals in the Business Software & Services for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc. 46 4.27 N/A 0.32 130.31 Bandwidth Inc. 67 8.33 N/A 0.65 115.33

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc. and Bandwidth Inc. Bandwidth Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc. Company that presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc. and Bandwidth Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc. 0.00% 5% 2.7% Bandwidth Inc. 0.00% 9.5% 7.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc. are 1.6 and 1.6. Competitively, Bandwidth Inc. has 7.2 and 7.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Bandwidth Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc. and Bandwidth Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Bandwidth Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

Bandwidth Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $78.8 average target price and a 2.24% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc. and Bandwidth Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 98.61% and 82%. 1.7% are Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.6% of Bandwidth Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc. -3.24% -4.21% -14.73% -16.75% -21.3% -12.31% Bandwidth Inc. -5.91% -0.84% -1.01% 67.94% 112.49% 82.82%

For the past year Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc. had bearish trend while Bandwidth Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Bandwidth Inc. beats on 10 of the 11 factors Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc.

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Digital Banking, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The companyÂ’s products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network that offers electronic payments and remittance delivery, online access to payment detail and reports, online payment approvals, electronic invoice delivery, and turnkey vendor enrollment and support; and digital banking solutions that provide payments, cash management, and online banking solutions to financial institutions. It also provides financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement; cloud-based legal spend management solutions, which integrate with claims management, and time and billing systems to automate legal invoice management processes; and cyber fraud and risk management solutions that monitor, replay, and analyze user behavior and payment transactions to flag and stop suspicious activity in real time. In addition, the company offers payment and document automation solutions to automate a range of business documents and supply chain processes, as well as related Web-based delivery and document archive; and healthcare solutions for patient registration, electronic signature, mobile document, and payments. Further, it provides consulting, project implementation, and training services; and sells printers, check papers, and magnetic ink character recognition toners. The company serves clients in banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries in North America, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

Bandwidth Inc. operates as a cloud-based, software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device or enterprises. The company also offers SIP trunking, data resale, and hosted voice over Internet protocol services. It serves large enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, technology companies, and other business. Bandwidth Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.