Comparing of Boston Omaha Corporation (BOMN) and Longevity Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:LOAC)

This is a contrast between Boston Omaha Corporation (NASDAQ:BOMN) and Longevity Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:LOAC) based on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boston Omaha Corporation 24 14.08 N/A -0.51 0.00 Longevity Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A -0.34 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Boston Omaha Corporation and Longevity Acquisition Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boston Omaha Corporation 0.00% -3.5% -3.2% Longevity Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Boston Omaha Corporation and Longevity Acquisition Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 75.7% and 43.93% respectively. About 16.78% of Boston Omaha Corporation’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Boston Omaha Corporation -6.37% -6.99% -13.21% -15.84% 4.81% -9.62% Longevity Acquisition Corporation 0.19% 1.1% 3.77% 0% 0% 1.19%

For the past year Boston Omaha Corporation had bearish trend while Longevity Acquisition Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Longevity Acquisition Corporation beats Boston Omaha Corporation on 4 of the 7 factors.

Longevity Acquisition Corporation focuses on acquiring, engaging in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation, purchasing of assets, entering into contractual arrangements, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.