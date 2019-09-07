Comparing of Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) and LINE Corporation (NYSE:LN)

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation in Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) and LINE Corporation (NYSE:LN). The two are both Application Software companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Borqs Technologies Inc. 3 0.30 N/A 0.03 80.65 LINE Corporation 32 0.00 N/A -0.50 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Borqs Technologies Inc. and LINE Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Borqs Technologies Inc. 0.00% 1.6% 0.6% LINE Corporation 0.00% -6.5% -2.8%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Borqs Technologies Inc. is 1.2 while its Current Ratio is 1.4. Meanwhile, LINE Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2.4 while its Quick Ratio is 2.4. LINE Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Borqs Technologies Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 34% of Borqs Technologies Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 3.3% of LINE Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 35.38% of Borqs Technologies Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 64.09% of LINE Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Borqs Technologies Inc. -16.66% -21.39% -45.05% 18.48% -68.15% -21.88% LINE Corporation 9.24% 11.22% -4.24% -15.53% -27.22% -6.74%

For the past year LINE Corporation has weaker performance than Borqs Technologies Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Borqs Technologies Inc. beats LINE Corporation.

Borqs Technologies, Inc., through BORQS Beijing Ltd., engages in the development of software services and products for Android-based smart connected devices and cloud service solutions in China, India, the United States, and internationally. The company develops wireless smart connected devices and cloud solutions; and provides a range of 2G/3G/4G voice and data services for general consumer usage and Internet-of-things devices, as well as telecom services, such as voice conferencing. It offers its Android platform software products for mobile chipset manufacturers, mobile device OEMs, and mobile operators, as well as mobile connected device solutions for use in enterprise and consumer applications. The company is based in Beijing, China. Borqs Technologies, Inc. is a subsidiary of Borqs Hong Kong Limited.

LINE Corporation provides a platform for mobile messaging and communication services, content distribution, and related services primarily in Japan, Taiwan, Thailand, Indonesia, and Hong Kong. The company offers LINE, a cross-platform messenger application that enable users to communicate through free instant messaging, stickers, and voice and video calls, as well as serves as a smart portal to its other applications and services. It also provides communication and content sales, and advertising services through the LINE platform; and advertising services through LINE advertising, and livedoor and NAVER Matome Web portals. The company was formerly known as NHN Japan Corporation and changed its name to LINE Corporation in April 2013. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. LINE Corporation is a subsidiary of Naver Corporation.