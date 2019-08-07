Comparing of Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) and FireEye Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE)

This is a contrast between Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) and FireEye Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) based on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Application Software and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Borqs Technologies Inc. 4 0.43 N/A 0.03 80.65 FireEye Inc. 16 3.15 N/A -1.27 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Borqs Technologies Inc. and FireEye Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Borqs Technologies Inc. 0.00% 1.6% 0.6% FireEye Inc. 0.00% -38.2% -9.3%

Volatility & Risk

Borqs Technologies Inc. has a 1.51 beta, while its volatility is 51.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, FireEye Inc.’s beta is 0.88 which is 12.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Borqs Technologies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.4 and a Quick Ratio of 1.2. Competitively, FireEye Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2 and has 2 Quick Ratio. FireEye Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Borqs Technologies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Borqs Technologies Inc. and FireEye Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Borqs Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 FireEye Inc. 0 3 2 2.40

Competitively the average target price of FireEye Inc. is $20, which is potential 52.09% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Borqs Technologies Inc. and FireEye Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 34% and 76.7% respectively. About 35.38% of Borqs Technologies Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, FireEye Inc. has 3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Borqs Technologies Inc. -16.66% -21.39% -45.05% 18.48% -68.15% -21.88% FireEye Inc. -5.36% 0.74% -7.35% -14.82% -3.23% -7.46%

For the past year Borqs Technologies Inc. was more bearish than FireEye Inc.

Summary

FireEye Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Borqs Technologies Inc.

Borqs Technologies, Inc., through BORQS Beijing Ltd., engages in the development of software services and products for Android-based smart connected devices and cloud service solutions in China, India, the United States, and internationally. The company develops wireless smart connected devices and cloud solutions; and provides a range of 2G/3G/4G voice and data services for general consumer usage and Internet-of-things devices, as well as telecom services, such as voice conferencing. It offers its Android platform software products for mobile chipset manufacturers, mobile device OEMs, and mobile operators, as well as mobile connected device solutions for use in enterprise and consumer applications. The company is based in Beijing, China. Borqs Technologies, Inc. is a subsidiary of Borqs Hong Kong Limited.

FireEye, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides vector-specific appliance and cloud-based solutions detect and block known and unknown cyber-attacks. It offers threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security products; email security solutions; endpoint security solutions; and content security products; and security management and orchestration products, such as Central Management System, FireEye Security Orchestrator, Threat Analytics Platform; Malware Analysis series of appliances; and Enterprise Forensics series of appliances. It also offers Security-as-a-Service solutions comprising cloud-based Email Threat Prevention solution; FireEye Helix platform; and FireEye-as-a-Service managed service; threat intelligence subscriptions, such as Dynamic Threat Intelligence Cloud, Advanced Threat Intelligence, and FireEye iSIGHT Intelligence; and customer support and maintenance services. In addition, the company provides professional services, including incident response, compromise assessments, and related security consulting services; cyber threat intelligence services; and training services. It serves telecommunications providers, financial services entities, Internet search engines, social networking sites, stock exchanges, electrical grid operators, networking vendors, oil and gas companies, healthcare and pharmaceutical companies, and local and international governmental agencies. FireEye, Inc. provides its products and services through distributors, resellers, and strategic partners in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and other regions. The company was formerly known as NetForts, Inc. and changed its name to FireEye, Inc. in September 2005. FireEye, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.