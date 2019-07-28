Comparing of Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) and Alarm.com Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) and Alarm.com Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM), both competing one another are Application Software companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Borqs Technologies Inc. 4 0.41 N/A 0.03 116.71 Alarm.com Holdings Inc. 60 5.61 N/A 0.43 136.74

Demonstrates Borqs Technologies Inc. and Alarm.com Holdings Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Alarm.com Holdings Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Borqs Technologies Inc. The company that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Borqs Technologies Inc.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Alarm.com Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Borqs Technologies Inc. and Alarm.com Holdings Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Borqs Technologies Inc. 0.00% 1.6% 0.6% Alarm.com Holdings Inc. 0.00% 5.3% 3.4%

Volatility and Risk

Borqs Technologies Inc. is 71.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.71 beta. Competitively, Alarm.com Holdings Inc.’s 46.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.46 beta.

Liquidity

1.4 and 1.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Borqs Technologies Inc. Its rival Alarm.com Holdings Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3 and 2.7 respectively. Alarm.com Holdings Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Borqs Technologies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Borqs Technologies Inc. and Alarm.com Holdings Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Borqs Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Alarm.com Holdings Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

Competitively Alarm.com Holdings Inc. has a consensus target price of $68.67, with potential upside of 34.41%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 34.7% of Borqs Technologies Inc. shares and 96.7% of Alarm.com Holdings Inc. shares. 35.38% are Borqs Technologies Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.1% of Alarm.com Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Borqs Technologies Inc. -0.06% -24.19% -22.19% -19.6% -59.35% 13.06% Alarm.com Holdings Inc. -16.07% -15.08% -9.81% 23.52% 45.43% 12.57%

For the past year Borqs Technologies Inc. was more bullish than Alarm.com Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 11 of the 11 factors Alarm.com Holdings Inc. beats Borqs Technologies Inc.

Borqs Technologies, Inc., through BORQS Beijing Ltd., engages in the development of software services and products for Android-based smart connected devices and cloud service solutions in China, India, the United States, and internationally. The company develops wireless smart connected devices and cloud solutions; and provides a range of 2G/3G/4G voice and data services for general consumer usage and Internet-of-things devices, as well as telecom services, such as voice conferencing. It offers its Android platform software products for mobile chipset manufacturers, mobile device OEMs, and mobile operators, as well as mobile connected device solutions for use in enterprise and consumer applications. The company is based in Beijing, China. Borqs Technologies, Inc. is a subsidiary of Borqs Hong Kong Limited.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based software platform solutions for the smart homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions. It also offers intelligent automation and energy management solutions, including smart thermostat schedules, responsive savings, precision comfort, geo-services, demand response programs, and energy usage and environmental monitoring solutions. In addition, the company provides service provider solutions, including a permission-based online portal that offers account management, sales, marketing, training, and support tools; installation and support tools; business management services; and sales, marketing, and training services. It serves residential and business subscribers. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tysons, Virginia.