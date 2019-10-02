Comparing of Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (BOOT) and Chico’s FAS Inc. (NYSE:CHS)

We will be contrasting the differences between Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) and Chico’s FAS Inc. (NYSE:CHS) as far as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Apparel Stores industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boot Barn Holdings Inc. 34 0.85 28.39M 1.35 23.13 Chico’s FAS Inc. 4 -2.65 107.73M 0.03 113.93

Table 1 demonstrates Boot Barn Holdings Inc. and Chico’s FAS Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Chico’s FAS Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Boot Barn Holdings Inc. The company that Currently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Boot Barn Holdings Inc. has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Chico’s FAS Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boot Barn Holdings Inc. 84,468,908.06% 15.9% 6.2% Chico’s FAS Inc. 3,072,995,407.48% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Boot Barn Holdings Inc. has a beta of 2.33 and its 133.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Chico’s FAS Inc.’s 73.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.27 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Boot Barn Holdings Inc. is 0.2 while its Current Ratio is 1.8. Meanwhile, Chico’s FAS Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.1 while its Quick Ratio is 0.5. Boot Barn Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Chico’s FAS Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Boot Barn Holdings Inc. and Chico’s FAS Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Boot Barn Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Chico’s FAS Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

$41 is Boot Barn Holdings Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 21.41%. Meanwhile, Chico’s FAS Inc.’s consensus price target is $3, while its potential downside is -20.21%. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Boot Barn Holdings Inc. seems more appealing than Chico’s FAS Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

About 0.7% of Boot Barn Holdings Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Chico’s FAS Inc. has 1.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Boot Barn Holdings Inc. -5.47% -12.74% 7.49% 34.06% 34% 83.73% Chico’s FAS Inc. -2.45% -5.06% -7% -44.71% -64.12% -43.24%

For the past year Boot Barn Holdings Inc. had bullish trend while Chico’s FAS Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Boot Barn Holdings Inc. beats Chico’s FAS Inc. on 11 of the 15 factors.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc., a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The companyÂ’s specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, ladies, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing. The company also provides gifts and home merchandise. As of June 6, 2017, it operated approximately 219 stores in 31 states. The company also sells its products through e-commerce Websites, including bootbarn.com, sheplers.com, and countryoutfitter.com. The company was formerly known as WW Top Investment Corporation and changed its name to Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. in June 2014. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is based in Irvine, California.

ChicoÂ’s FAS, Inc. operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of womenÂ’s private branded, casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. The company's portfolio of brands consists of the ChicoÂ’s, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older. The WHBM brand sells private branded clothing and accessories, such as shoes, belts, scarves, handbags, and jewelry focusing on women who are 35 years and older. The Soma brand sells designed private branded lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, activewear, and beauty products focusing on women who are 35 and older. As of January 28, 2017, it operated 1,501 retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company also sells through its Websites and catalogs. Chico's FAS, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Fort Myers, Florida.