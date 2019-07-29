Comparing of Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) and Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK)

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) and Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) compete with each other in the Business Services sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Booking Holdings Inc. 1,809 5.75 N/A 86.45 20.70 Blink Charging Co. 3 27.24 N/A -1.20 0.00

In table 1 we can see Booking Holdings Inc. and Blink Charging Co.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Booking Holdings Inc. and Blink Charging Co.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Booking Holdings Inc. 0.00% 46% 17.5% Blink Charging Co. 0.00% -194.6% -128.8%

Risk and Volatility

Booking Holdings Inc. is 5.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.05 beta. From a competition point of view, Blink Charging Co. has a 3.44 beta which is 244.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Booking Holdings Inc. is 1.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.3. The Current Ratio of rival Blink Charging Co. is 4 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.7. Blink Charging Co. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Booking Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Booking Holdings Inc. and Blink Charging Co. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Booking Holdings Inc. 0 4 4 2.50 Blink Charging Co. 0 0 0 0.00

$2011.25 is Booking Holdings Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 4.80%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 99% of Booking Holdings Inc. shares and 12.6% of Blink Charging Co. shares. Insiders held 0.3% of Booking Holdings Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 10.5% of Blink Charging Co. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Booking Holdings Inc. 2.16% -3.08% -6.8% -7.65% -13.64% 3.89% Blink Charging Co. -7.02% -10.32% 12.1% 16.32% -51.65% 61.63%

For the past year Booking Holdings Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Blink Charging Co.

Summary

Booking Holdings Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Blink Charging Co.

Booking Holdings Inc. provides online travel and related services in the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates Booking.com, which provides online accommodation reservation services; offers hotel, rental car, and airline ticket reservation services, as well as vacation packages and cruises under the priceline.com brand through its Name Your Own Price and Express Deals travel services; and operates KAYAK, a meta-search service allowing consumers to easily search and compare travel itineraries and prices, including airline ticket, accommodation, and rental car reservation information. The company also operates agoda.com, which provides online accommodation reservation services; Rentalcars.com that offers rental car reservation services; and OpenTable that offers restaurant reservation and information services to consumers and restaurant reservation management, as well as customer acquisition services to restaurants. As of December 31, 2017, it operated in approximately 220 countries and territories. The company was formerly known as The Priceline Group Inc. and changed its name to Booking Holdings Inc. in February 2018. Booking Holdings Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.

Blink Charging Co. owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types. It also provides Blink Network, a cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks various Blink EV charging stations and associated charging data, as well as provides property owners, managers, and parking companies with cloud-based services that enable the remote monitoring and management of EV charging stations and payment processing. In addition, the company provides EV charging hardware, site recommendations, and maintenance services. It has strategic partnerships across transit/destination locations, including airports, auto dealers, healthcare/medicals, hotels, mixed-use, municipal locations, multifamily residential and condo, parks and recreation areas, parking lots, religious institutions, restaurants, retailers, schools and universities, stadiums, supermarkets, transportation hubs, and workplace locations. The company offers its services through field sales force and reseller partners. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 13,346 charging stations. The company was formerly known as Car Charging Group, Inc. and changed its name to Blink Charging Co. in August 2017. Blink Charging Co. is headquartered in Hollywood, Florida.