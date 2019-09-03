Comparing of Bonso Electronics International Inc. (BNSO) and LRAD Corporation (NASDAQ:LRAD)

As Scientific & Technical Instruments companies, Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ:BNSO) and LRAD Corporation (NASDAQ:LRAD) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bonso Electronics International Inc. 3 1.02 N/A -0.16 0.00 LRAD Corporation 3 3.67 N/A 0.12 34.67

Table 1 demonstrates Bonso Electronics International Inc. and LRAD Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Bonso Electronics International Inc. and LRAD Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bonso Electronics International Inc. 0.00% -4.8% -3.4% LRAD Corporation 0.00% -0.9% -0.7%

Volatility & Risk

Bonso Electronics International Inc.’s current beta is 1.37 and it happens to be 37.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. LRAD Corporation has a 0.64 beta and it is 36.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Bonso Electronics International Inc. are 2.4 and 2.3. Competitively, LRAD Corporation has 5.6 and 3.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. LRAD Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Bonso Electronics International Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 3.8% of Bonso Electronics International Inc. shares and 52.9% of LRAD Corporation shares. About 53.5% of Bonso Electronics International Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, LRAD Corporation has 1.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bonso Electronics International Inc. 4.59% -4.09% -8.32% 21.11% -21.55% 30.75% LRAD Corporation 2.97% 20.58% 32.06% 63.17% 51.27% 65.08%

For the past year Bonso Electronics International Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than LRAD Corporation.

Summary

LRAD Corporation beats on 8 of the 8 factors Bonso Electronics International Inc.

Bonso Electronics International Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells various electronic scales and weighing instruments, pet electronics products, and other products in Hong Kong and the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. Its sensor-based scale products include bathroom, kitchen, office, jewelry, laboratory, postal, and industrial scales that are used in consumer, commercial, and industrial applications. The company also offers electrical pet care products, including a bark control device; manufactures tools and molds for scales and pet electronics products; and sells scrap materials. It serves private label original equipment manufacturers, original brand manufacturers, and original design manufacturers. The company also exports its products to the United States, Germany, Asia, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Africa. In addition, it rents or leases factory facilities and equipment to third parties. The company was formerly known as Golden Virtue Limited and changed its name to Bonso Electronics International, Inc. in September 1988. Bonso Electronics International Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in Tsimshatsui, Hong Kong.

LRAD Corporation designs, develops, and commercializes directed sound technologies and products in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. It develops directed acoustic products that beam, focus, and control sound over short and long distances. The company offers directional and omnidirectional sound products, which are used for communication and deterring threats over distances. It offers Long Range Acoustic Device primarily for government, military, law enforcement, homeland and international security, private and commercial security, border security, maritime security, and wildlife preservation and control markets. LRAD Corporation sells its products directly to government, military, end-users, and defense-related companies, as well as to small network of independent resellers and system integrators. The company was formerly known as American Technology Corporation and changed its name to LRAD Corporation in March 2010. LRAD Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.