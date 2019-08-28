Comparing of Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. (BCEI) and SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM)

Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) and SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM), both competing one another are Independent Oil & Gas companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. 22 1.47 N/A 7.14 3.06 SM Energy Company 14 0.68 N/A 0.09 107.20

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. and SM Energy Company. SM Energy Company is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. The business that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Bonanza Creek Energy Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is presently more affordable than SM Energy Company.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. 0.00% 18.5% 14.6% SM Energy Company 0.00% 0.5% 0.2%

Volatility and Risk

Bonanza Creek Energy Inc.’s 1.59 beta indicates that its volatility is 59.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, SM Energy Company’s beta is 2.95 which is 195.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. are 1.2 and 1.2. Competitively, SM Energy Company has 0.4 and 0.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Bonanza Creek Energy Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than SM Energy Company.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. and SM Energy Company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 SM Energy Company 1 3 2 2.33

Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. has a consensus target price of $35, and a 64.55% upside potential. Competitively SM Energy Company has a consensus target price of $15, with potential upside of 62.69%. Based on the data shown earlier, Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. is looking more favorable than SM Energy Company, analysts view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Insiders owned 1.4% of Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.2% of SM Energy Company’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. -6.36% 4.91% -9.24% -7.35% -42.59% 5.47% SM Energy Company -0.99% -19.21% -34.41% -51.18% -64.02% -35.59%

For the past year Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. had bullish trend while SM Energy Company had bearish trend.

Summary

Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. beats on 11 of the 12 factors SM Energy Company.

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. The companyÂ’s oil and liquids-weighted assets are located primarily in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado; and the Dorcheat Macedonia Field in southern Arkansas. It also owns and operates oil-producing assets in the North Park Basin in Colorado; and the McKamie Patton Field in southern Arkansas. As of December 31, 2016, the company had proved reserves of 90.7 MMBoe. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. It primarily has operations in the South Texas and Gulf Coast, Rocky Mountain, and Permian regions. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 395.8 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 841 net productive oil wells and 704 net productive gas wells. The company was formerly known as St. Mary Land & Exploration Company and changed its name to SM Energy Company in May 2010. SM Energy Company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.