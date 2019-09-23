Comparing of BOK Financial Corporation (BOKF) and Landmark Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK)

Both BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) and Landmark Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK) are Regional – Southwest Banks companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BOK Financial Corporation 80 3.39 N/A 6.62 12.64 Landmark Bancorp Inc. 24 2.54 N/A 2.42 9.82

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of BOK Financial Corporation and Landmark Bancorp Inc. Landmark Bancorp Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than BOK Financial Corporation. When business has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. BOK Financial Corporation’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Landmark Bancorp Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows BOK Financial Corporation and Landmark Bancorp Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BOK Financial Corporation 0.00% 11% 1.2% Landmark Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 11.6% 1.1%

Volatility and Risk

BOK Financial Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 23.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.23 beta. Landmark Bancorp Inc. on the other hand, has 0.52 beta which makes it 48.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

BOK Financial Corporation and Landmark Bancorp Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BOK Financial Corporation 0 2 1 2.33 Landmark Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

BOK Financial Corporation’s upside potential is 10.84% at a $89.67 average target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

BOK Financial Corporation and Landmark Bancorp Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 40.9% and 20.1%. Insiders owned 0.8% of BOK Financial Corporation shares. Comparatively, Landmark Bancorp Inc. has 2.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BOK Financial Corporation -0.31% 9.98% -3.13% -1.66% -15.01% 14.11% Landmark Bancorp Inc. -2.83% 2.11% -1.08% 1.06% -11.73% 2.37%

For the past year BOK Financial Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Landmark Bancorp Inc.

Summary

On 10 of the 10 factors BOK Financial Corporation beats Landmark Bancorp Inc.

BOK Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, operates BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, treasury and cash management services, and customer risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers. This segment also operates TransFund electronic funds network. The Consumer Banking segment provides lending and deposit services to small business customers through the retail branch network; and mortgage banking services. The Wealth Management segment offers fiduciary, private banking, and investment advisory services; and brokerage and trading services, as well as underwrites state and municipal securities. The company provides commercial loans, such as loans for working capital, facilities acquisition or expansion, purchases of equipment, and other needs of commercial customers; and service, healthcare, wholesale/retail sector, and energy sector loans. It also offers commercial real estate loans for the construction of buildings or other enhancements to real estate and property held by borrowers for investment purposes; and residential mortgage, personal, and home equity loans. In addition, the company provides automated teller machines (ATM), call center, and Internet and mobile banking services. As of December 31, 2015, it operated 2,021 TransFund ATM locations. BOK Financial Corporation was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.