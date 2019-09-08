Comparing of BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. (DMF) and Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:ERC)

This is a contrast between BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. (NYSE:DMF) and Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:ERC) based on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. 9 14.39 N/A 0.43 21.57 Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund 12 10.26 N/A 0.52 24.36

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. and Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund. Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund appears to has higher revenue and earnings than BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. Business that presently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund, indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 represents BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. (NYSE:DMF) and Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:ERC)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. and Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 27.29% and 0% respectively. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 17.42% of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. 6% 7.61% 9.8% 16.18% 13.04% 20.6% Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund -0.31% 0% 2.09% 6.28% 0.48% 14.43%

For the past year BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. has stronger performance than Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund

Summary

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund beats BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.