Comparing of BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. (DMF) and Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:ERC)

This is a contrast between BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. (NYSE:DMF) and Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:ERC) based on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc.
|9
|14.39
|N/A
|0.43
|21.57
|Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund
|12
|10.26
|N/A
|0.52
|24.36
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. and Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund. Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund appears to has higher revenue and earnings than BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. Business that presently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund, indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.
Profitability
Table 2 represents BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. (NYSE:DMF) and Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:ERC)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. and Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 27.29% and 0% respectively. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 17.42% of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc.
|6%
|7.61%
|9.8%
|16.18%
|13.04%
|20.6%
|Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund
|-0.31%
|0%
|2.09%
|6.28%
|0.48%
|14.43%
For the past year BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. has stronger performance than Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund
Summary
Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund beats BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.
