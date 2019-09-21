Comparing of BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. (DMF) and Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS)

As Asset Management companies, BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. (NYSE:DMF) and Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc.
|9
|14.17
|N/A
|0.43
|21.57
|Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund
|14
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
In table 1 we can see BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. and Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 27.29% of BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 8.79% of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund are owned by institutional investors.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc.
|6%
|7.61%
|9.8%
|16.18%
|13.04%
|20.6%
|Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund
|0.86%
|2.16%
|3.24%
|12.27%
|5.26%
|15.41%
For the past year BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund.
Summary
BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. beats on 4 of the 5 factors Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund.
