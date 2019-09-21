Comparing of BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. (DMF) and Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS)

As Asset Management companies, BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. (NYSE:DMF) and Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. 9 14.17 N/A 0.43 21.57 Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. and Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 27.29% of BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 8.79% of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. 6% 7.61% 9.8% 16.18% 13.04% 20.6% Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.86% 2.16% 3.24% 12.27% 5.26% 15.41%

For the past year BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Summary

BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. beats on 4 of the 5 factors Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund.