Comparing of BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. (DMF) and Its Peers

As Asset Management company, BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DMF) is competing with its rivals based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.29% of BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.50% of all Asset Management’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. has 0% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 8.30% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 198.90% 22.44% 9.04%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. and its rivals’ net profit, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. N/A 8 21.57 Industry Average 81.25M 40.85M 31.96

BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.13 1.95 1.63 2.60

The peers have a potential upside of 133.26%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. 6% 7.61% 9.8% 16.18% 13.04% 20.6% Industry Average 2.24% 3.30% 9.05% 14.90% 14.21% 20.51%

For the past year BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its rivals.

Dividends

BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc.’s rivals beat BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc.