Comparing of BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. (DMF) and Its Peers

As Asset Management company, BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DMF) is competing with its rivals based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
27.29% of BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.50% of all Asset Management’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. has 0% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 8.30% insiders ownership for its rivals.
Profitability
On first table we have BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc.
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|198.90%
|22.44%
|9.04%
Valuation & Earnings
In next table we are contrasting BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. and its rivals’ net profit, top-line revenue and valuation.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc.
|N/A
|8
|21.57
|Industry Average
|81.25M
|40.85M
|31.96
BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its rivals.
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. and its rivals.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.13
|1.95
|1.63
|2.60
The peers have a potential upside of 133.26%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. and its rivals.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc.
|6%
|7.61%
|9.8%
|16.18%
|13.04%
|20.6%
|Industry Average
|2.24%
|3.30%
|9.05%
|14.90%
|14.21%
|20.51%
For the past year BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its rivals.
Dividends
BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
On 6 of the 6 factors BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc.’s rivals beat BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc.
