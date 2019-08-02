Comparing of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. (DMB) and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV)

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMB) and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 14 22.90 N/A 0.75 19.49

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 28.35% of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 16.26% of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. 1.82% 4.72% 5.98% 12.37% 11.74% 17.86% Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 2.02% -1.15% 3.29% 9.1% 7.18% 11.49%

For the past year BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. has stronger performance than Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 beats BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc.