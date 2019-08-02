Comparing of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. (DMB) and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV)

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMB) and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc.
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2
|14
|22.90
|N/A
|0.75
|19.49
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 28.35% of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 16.26% of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 are owned by institutional investors.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc.
|1.82%
|4.72%
|5.98%
|12.37%
|11.74%
|17.86%
|Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2
|2.02%
|-1.15%
|3.29%
|9.1%
|7.18%
|11.49%
For the past year BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. has stronger performance than Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2
Summary
On 4 of the 5 factors Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 beats BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc.
