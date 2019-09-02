Comparing of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. (DMB) and Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUM)

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMB) and Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUM), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund 14 15.43 N/A 0.63 22.18

Table 1 highlights BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. and Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. and Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 28.35% and 16.12%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. 1.82% 4.72% 5.98% 12.37% 11.74% 17.86% Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund 1.59% 3.24% 5.1% 9.79% 11.18% 12.52%

For the past year BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. was more bullish than Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Summary

Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund beats BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. on 4 of the 5 factors.