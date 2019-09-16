Comparing of Blueprint Medicines Corporation (BPMC) and Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC) and Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blueprint Medicines Corporation 85 486.59 N/A -6.08 0.00 Zymeworks Inc. 20 19.77 N/A -0.94 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Blueprint Medicines Corporation and Zymeworks Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Blueprint Medicines Corporation and Zymeworks Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blueprint Medicines Corporation 0.00% -59.3% -45.4% Zymeworks Inc. 0.00% -16.4% -13.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Blueprint Medicines Corporation is 6.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 6.6. The Current Ratio of rival Zymeworks Inc. is 6.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 6.8. Zymeworks Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Blueprint Medicines Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Blueprint Medicines Corporation and Zymeworks Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Blueprint Medicines Corporation 0 1 4 2.80 Zymeworks Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

$110.4 is Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 39.85%. Competitively Zymeworks Inc. has a consensus price target of $37.75, with potential upside of 47.35%. The results provided earlier shows that Zymeworks Inc. appears more favorable than Blueprint Medicines Corporation, based on analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 95% of Blueprint Medicines Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 49.2% of Zymeworks Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% are Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% are Zymeworks Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Blueprint Medicines Corporation -1.24% 3.33% 34.83% 41.26% 70.01% 85.77% Zymeworks Inc. -5.97% -0.57% 21.67% 47.61% 87.14% 55.65%

For the past year Blueprint Medicines Corporation has stronger performance than Zymeworks Inc.

Summary

Zymeworks Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Blueprint Medicines Corporation.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and rare genetic diseases. Its lead drug candidates include BLU-285, which is in Phase I clinical trials that targets KIT Exon 17 mutant proteins and PDGFRa D842V, abnormally active receptor tyrosine kinases for patients with systemic mastocytosis, a disorder of the mast cells, and defined subsets of patients with gastrointestinal stromal tumor; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, selective, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma. It is also developing BLU-667, a drug candidate that targets RET, a receptor tyrosine kinase that is abnormally activated by mutations or translocations; and RET resistant mutants that would arise from treatment with first generation therapies, as well as candidates as inhibitors of neurotrophic tyrosine receptor kinase (NTRK) and predicted NTRK resistant mutants. In addition, the company is developing treatments that target cancer and rare genetic diseases. The company has agreements with Alexion Pharma Holding to research, develop, and commercialize drug candidates for an undisclosed activated kinase target, which is the cause of a rare genetic disease; and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize small molecule therapeutics targeting kinases. The company was formerly known as Hoyle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Blueprint Medicines Corporation in June 2011. Blueprint Medicines Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Zymeworks Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate include ZW25, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers. It is also developing ZW33, a bispecific anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of breast and ovarian cancers. The company has strategic partnerships with Merck Sharp & Dohme Research Ltd., Eli Lilly and Company, Celgene Corporation and Celgene Alpine Investment Co. LLC, GlaxoSmithKline Intellectual Property Development Limited, and Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd. Zymeworks Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.