Comparing of Blueprint Medicines Corporation (BPMC) and Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT)

Both Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC) and Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blueprint Medicines Corporation 77 108.97 N/A -5.39 0.00 Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 1 74.45 N/A -0.64 0.00

Demonstrates Blueprint Medicines Corporation and Vascular Biogenics Ltd. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Blueprint Medicines Corporation and Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blueprint Medicines Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0.00% -37% -32.1%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.45 beta indicates that Blueprint Medicines Corporation is 45.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is 123.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the -0.23 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Blueprint Medicines Corporation is 6.6 while its Current Ratio is 6.6. Meanwhile, Vascular Biogenics Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 10.8 while its Quick Ratio is 10.8. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Blueprint Medicines Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Blueprint Medicines Corporation and Vascular Biogenics Ltd. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Blueprint Medicines Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0 1 1 2.50

Blueprint Medicines Corporation has a 20.32% upside potential and an average target price of $118.5. On the other hand, Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s potential upside is 87.97% and its average target price is $2.5. The information presented earlier suggests that Vascular Biogenics Ltd. looks more robust than Blueprint Medicines Corporation as far as analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 96% of Blueprint Medicines Corporation shares and 32.3% of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. shares. 0.1% are Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Vascular Biogenics Ltd. has 26.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Blueprint Medicines Corporation 0.57% -0.64% 3.85% 28.2% -4.66% 43.2% Vascular Biogenics Ltd. -3.2% -14.18% -10.37% -12.32% -45% 24.74%

For the past year Blueprint Medicines Corporation was more bullish than Vascular Biogenics Ltd.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Blueprint Medicines Corporation beats Vascular Biogenics Ltd.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and rare genetic diseases. Its lead drug candidates include BLU-285, which is in Phase I clinical trials that targets KIT Exon 17 mutant proteins and PDGFRa D842V, abnormally active receptor tyrosine kinases for patients with systemic mastocytosis, a disorder of the mast cells, and defined subsets of patients with gastrointestinal stromal tumor; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, selective, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma. It is also developing BLU-667, a drug candidate that targets RET, a receptor tyrosine kinase that is abnormally activated by mutations or translocations; and RET resistant mutants that would arise from treatment with first generation therapies, as well as candidates as inhibitors of neurotrophic tyrosine receptor kinase (NTRK) and predicted NTRK resistant mutants. In addition, the company is developing treatments that target cancer and rare genetic diseases. The company has agreements with Alexion Pharma Holding to research, develop, and commercialize drug candidates for an undisclosed activated kinase target, which is the cause of a rare genetic disease; and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize small molecule therapeutics targeting kinases. The company was formerly known as Hoyle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Blueprint Medicines Corporation in June 2011. Blueprint Medicines Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The companyÂ’s program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels. Its lead product candidate is VB-111, a gene-based biologic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for recurrent platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, as well as for iodine-resistant differentiated thyroid cancer. The companyÂ’s pipeline candidates also comprise VB-511, an anti-angiogenic candidate for oncology; and VB-211 and VB-411, which are pro-angiogenic candidates for the treatment of peripheral vascular diseases. The company was formerly known as Medicard Ltd. and changed its name to Vascular Biogenics Ltd. in January 2003. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.