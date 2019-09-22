Comparing of Blueprint Medicines Corporation (BPMC) and Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL)

Both Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC) and Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blueprint Medicines Corporation 85 498.68 N/A -6.08 0.00 Trillium Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -2.55 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Blueprint Medicines Corporation and Trillium Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC) and Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blueprint Medicines Corporation 0.00% -59.3% -45.4% Trillium Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Blueprint Medicines Corporation and Trillium Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Blueprint Medicines Corporation 0 1 4 2.80 Trillium Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 36.46% and an $110.4 average target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 95% of Blueprint Medicines Corporation shares and 40.67% of Trillium Therapeutics Inc. shares. 0.5% are Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.26% are Trillium Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Blueprint Medicines Corporation -1.24% 3.33% 34.83% 41.26% 70.01% 85.77% Trillium Therapeutics Inc. -1.69% 4.05% -38.77% -80.06% -93.02% -79.59%

For the past year Blueprint Medicines Corporation had bullish trend while Trillium Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Blueprint Medicines Corporation beats Trillium Therapeutics Inc.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and rare genetic diseases. Its lead drug candidates include BLU-285, which is in Phase I clinical trials that targets KIT Exon 17 mutant proteins and PDGFRa D842V, abnormally active receptor tyrosine kinases for patients with systemic mastocytosis, a disorder of the mast cells, and defined subsets of patients with gastrointestinal stromal tumor; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, selective, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma. It is also developing BLU-667, a drug candidate that targets RET, a receptor tyrosine kinase that is abnormally activated by mutations or translocations; and RET resistant mutants that would arise from treatment with first generation therapies, as well as candidates as inhibitors of neurotrophic tyrosine receptor kinase (NTRK) and predicted NTRK resistant mutants. In addition, the company is developing treatments that target cancer and rare genetic diseases. The company has agreements with Alexion Pharma Holding to research, develop, and commercialize drug candidates for an undisclosed activated kinase target, which is the cause of a rare genetic disease; and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize small molecule therapeutics targeting kinases. The company was formerly known as Hoyle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Blueprint Medicines Corporation in June 2011. Blueprint Medicines Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advanced hematologic malignancies and solid tumors therapy. Its product candidates also include TTI-622, an IgG4 SIRPaFc protein for combination therapy; bromodomain inhibitor; and epidermal growth factor receptor antagonist, which are in preclinical development stage, as well as undisclosed immuno-oncology targets that are in the discovery Phase. The company was formerly known as Stem Cell Therapeutics Corp. and changed its name to Trillium Therapeutics Inc. in June 2014. Trillium Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.