Comparing of Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. (BKEPP) and Zion Oil & Gas Inc. (NASDAQ:ZN)

Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEPP) and Zion Oil & Gas Inc. (NASDAQ:ZN), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Independent Oil & Gas. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. 5 0.52 N/A -1.62 0.00 Zion Oil & Gas Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.52 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. and Zion Oil & Gas Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. and Zion Oil & Gas Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. 0.00% 0% 0% Zion Oil & Gas Inc. 0.00% -185.2% -129.1%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. and Zion Oil & Gas Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 5.32% and 11.2%. Insiders Competitively, owned 2.58% of Zion Oil & Gas Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. 1.11% 6.86% -1.45% -7.47% -14.84% 0% Zion Oil & Gas Inc. -4.29% -8.33% -41.23% -32.75% -89.39% -20.94%

Summary

Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. beats Zion Oil & Gas Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. engages in the exploration of oil and gas properties in Israel. It primarily holds a petroleum exploration license onshore Israel, the Megiddo-Jezreel License that covers an area of approximately 99,000 acres. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.