Comparing of Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. (BKEPP) and Zion Oil & Gas Inc. (NASDAQ:ZN)

Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEPP) and Zion Oil & Gas Inc. (NASDAQ:ZN), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Independent Oil & Gas. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Blueknight Energy Partners L.P.
|5
|0.52
|N/A
|-1.62
|0.00
|Zion Oil & Gas Inc.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.52
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. and Zion Oil & Gas Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. and Zion Oil & Gas Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Blueknight Energy Partners L.P.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Zion Oil & Gas Inc.
|0.00%
|-185.2%
|-129.1%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. and Zion Oil & Gas Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 5.32% and 11.2%. Insiders Competitively, owned 2.58% of Zion Oil & Gas Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Blueknight Energy Partners L.P.
|1.11%
|6.86%
|-1.45%
|-7.47%
|-14.84%
|0%
|Zion Oil & Gas Inc.
|-4.29%
|-8.33%
|-41.23%
|-32.75%
|-89.39%
|-20.94%
Summary
Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. beats Zion Oil & Gas Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.
Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. engages in the exploration of oil and gas properties in Israel. It primarily holds a petroleum exploration license onshore Israel, the Megiddo-Jezreel License that covers an area of approximately 99,000 acres. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.
