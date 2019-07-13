Comparing of Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. (BKEPP) and Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Both Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEPP) and Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. 5 0.52 N/A -1.62 0.00 Canadian Natural Resources Limited 27 0.00 N/A 1.56 17.85

Table 1 highlights Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. and Canadian Natural Resources Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. 0.00% 0% 0% Canadian Natural Resources Limited 0.00% 8% 3.6%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. and Canadian Natural Resources Limited’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. 0 0 0 0.00 Canadian Natural Resources Limited 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Canadian Natural Resources Limited is $45, which is potential 62.40% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. and Canadian Natural Resources Limited has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 5.32% and 66.6%. Comparatively, 3.3% are Canadian Natural Resources Limited’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. 0.89% 5.61% 1.99% -11.3% -15.29% 3.67% Canadian Natural Resources Limited -1.1% -6.21% 3.89% -1.35% -24.33% 15.13%

For the past year Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. has weaker performance than Canadian Natural Resources Limited

Summary

Canadian Natural Resources Limited beats Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil (SCO). Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose. As of December 31, 2016, the company's gross proved crude oil, bitumen, SCO, and NGLs reserves totaled 4,866 million barrels; gross proved plus probable crude oil, bitumen, SCO, and NGLs reserves totaled 7,667 million barrels; proved natural gas reserves totaled 6,617 billion cubic feet; and gross proved plus probable natural gas reserves totaled 9,076 billion cubic feet. It operates primarily in Western Canada; the United Kingdom portion of the North Sea; and CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Gabon, and South Africa in Offshore Africa. The company was formerly known as AEX Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Canadian Natural Resources Limited in December 1975. Canadian Natural Resources Limited was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.