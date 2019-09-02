Comparing of bluebird bio Inc. (BLUE) and Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR)

This is a contrast between bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) and Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio bluebird bio Inc. 134 98.22 N/A -11.36 0.00 Synthorx Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -2.02 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for bluebird bio Inc. and Synthorx Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets bluebird bio Inc. 0.00% -34% -28.5% Synthorx Inc. 0.00% -87.3% -61.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of bluebird bio Inc. is 9.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 9.3. The Current Ratio of rival Synthorx Inc. is 22.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 22.2. Synthorx Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than bluebird bio Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for bluebird bio Inc. and Synthorx Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score bluebird bio Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Synthorx Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 44.87% for bluebird bio Inc. with average price target of $149.67. Synthorx Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $30 average price target and a 67.50% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Synthorx Inc. seems more appealing than bluebird bio Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both bluebird bio Inc. and Synthorx Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 86.2% respectively. bluebird bio Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.8%. Insiders Competitively, owned 8.97% of Synthorx Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) bluebird bio Inc. -8.7% 2.28% -6.01% 0.82% -15.47% 32.29% Synthorx Inc. 6.59% 20.44% -0.72% 19.57% 0% -5.06%

For the past year bluebird bio Inc. has 32.29% stronger performance while Synthorx Inc. has -5.06% weaker performance.

Summary

bluebird bio Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Synthorx Inc.

bluebird bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates include Lenti-D that is in phase II/III clinical studies for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder; and LentiGlobin, which is in four clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia, and severe sickle cell disease. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is bb2121, a chimeric antigen receptor T cell product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. bluebird bio, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to discover, develop, and commercialize disease-altering gene therapies in oncology; Kite Pharma, Inc. to develop and commercialize second generation T cell receptor (TCR) product candidates against an antigen related to certain cancers associated with the human papilloma virus; and Medigene AG for the research and development of TCR product candidates directed against approximately four antigens for the treatment of cancer indications. The company was formerly known as Genetix Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and changed its name to bluebird bio, Inc. in September 2010. bluebird bio, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.