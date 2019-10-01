Comparing of bluebird bio Inc. (BLUE) and Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX)

bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) and Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio bluebird bio Inc. 106 0.04 55.01M -11.36 0.00 Entera Bio Ltd. 3 52.16 N/A -0.90 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of bluebird bio Inc. and Entera Bio Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets bluebird bio Inc. 51,730,299.04% -34% -28.5% Entera Bio Ltd. 0.00% 0% -75.7%

Liquidity

bluebird bio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.3 while its Quick Ratio is 9.3. On the competitive side is, Entera Bio Ltd. which has a 4.6 Current Ratio and a 4.6 Quick Ratio. bluebird bio Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Entera Bio Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown bluebird bio Inc. and Entera Bio Ltd.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score bluebird bio Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Entera Bio Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

bluebird bio Inc.’s upside potential is 87.89% at a $163.5 average target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both bluebird bio Inc. and Entera Bio Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 14.8% respectively. About 0.8% of bluebird bio Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 46.55% of Entera Bio Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) bluebird bio Inc. -8.7% 2.28% -6.01% 0.82% -15.47% 32.29% Entera Bio Ltd. -8.91% -12.8% -22.33% 1.55% 0% 7.21%

For the past year bluebird bio Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Entera Bio Ltd.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors bluebird bio Inc. beats Entera Bio Ltd.

bluebird bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates include Lenti-D that is in phase II/III clinical studies for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder; and LentiGlobin, which is in four clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia, and severe sickle cell disease. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is bb2121, a chimeric antigen receptor T cell product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. bluebird bio, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to discover, develop, and commercialize disease-altering gene therapies in oncology; Kite Pharma, Inc. to develop and commercialize second generation T cell receptor (TCR) product candidates against an antigen related to certain cancers associated with the human papilloma virus; and Medigene AG for the research and development of TCR product candidates directed against approximately four antigens for the treatment of cancer indications. The company was formerly known as Genetix Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and changed its name to bluebird bio, Inc. in September 2010. bluebird bio, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product includes the EB612, an oral parathyroid hormone product candidate that has completed a Phase IIa clinical trial for hypoparathyroidism. It is also developing EB613 that has completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis and non-union bone fractures; and other platform modules. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.