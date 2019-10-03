Comparing of bluebird bio Inc. (BLUE) and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCCP)

We will be contrasting the differences between bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCCP) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio bluebird bio Inc. 105 0.04 55.01M -11.36 0.00 Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 12.12M -0.64 0.00

In table 1 we can see bluebird bio Inc. and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides bluebird bio Inc. and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets bluebird bio Inc. 52,176,799.77% -34% -28.5% Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 250,118,661.91% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for bluebird bio Inc. and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score bluebird bio Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 68.11% for bluebird bio Inc. with consensus target price of $145.33.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of bluebird bio Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0.69% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. bluebird bio Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.8%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) bluebird bio Inc. -8.7% 2.28% -6.01% 0.82% -15.47% 32.29% Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. -13.99% -4.91% -16% -26.29% -8.86% -19.36%

For the past year bluebird bio Inc. has 32.29% stronger performance while Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -19.36% weaker performance.

Summary

bluebird bio Inc. beats on 6 of the 11 factors Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

bluebird bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates include Lenti-D that is in phase II/III clinical studies for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder; and LentiGlobin, which is in four clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia, and severe sickle cell disease. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is bb2121, a chimeric antigen receptor T cell product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. bluebird bio, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to discover, develop, and commercialize disease-altering gene therapies in oncology; Kite Pharma, Inc. to develop and commercialize second generation T cell receptor (TCR) product candidates against an antigen related to certain cancers associated with the human papilloma virus; and Medigene AG for the research and development of TCR product candidates directed against approximately four antigens for the treatment of cancer indications. The company was formerly known as Genetix Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and changed its name to bluebird bio, Inc. in September 2010. bluebird bio, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.