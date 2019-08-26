Comparing of bluebird bio Inc. (BLUE) and CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM)

bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) and CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio bluebird bio Inc. 135 103.30 N/A -11.36 0.00 CEL-SCI Corporation 6 475.65 N/A -1.15 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of bluebird bio Inc. and CEL-SCI Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets bluebird bio Inc. 0.00% -34% -28.5% CEL-SCI Corporation 0.00% 0% -102.6%

Volatility and Risk

bluebird bio Inc. has a beta of 2.24 and its 124.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. CEL-SCI Corporation’s 183.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.83 beta.

Liquidity

bluebird bio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.3 while its Quick Ratio is 9.3. On the competitive side is, CEL-SCI Corporation which has a 1.2 Current Ratio and a 1.1 Quick Ratio. bluebird bio Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to CEL-SCI Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

bluebird bio Inc. and CEL-SCI Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score bluebird bio Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 CEL-SCI Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

bluebird bio Inc. has a 41.64% upside potential and an average price target of $149.67.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of bluebird bio Inc. shares and 10% of CEL-SCI Corporation shares. Insiders held roughly 0.8% of bluebird bio Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 4.9% of CEL-SCI Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) bluebird bio Inc. -8.7% 2.28% -6.01% 0.82% -15.47% 32.29% CEL-SCI Corporation 14.8% -16.78% 8.64% 155.79% 710.36% 154.01%

For the past year bluebird bio Inc. was less bullish than CEL-SCI Corporation.

bluebird bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates include Lenti-D that is in phase II/III clinical studies for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder; and LentiGlobin, which is in four clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia, and severe sickle cell disease. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is bb2121, a chimeric antigen receptor T cell product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. bluebird bio, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to discover, develop, and commercialize disease-altering gene therapies in oncology; Kite Pharma, Inc. to develop and commercialize second generation T cell receptor (TCR) product candidates against an antigen related to certain cancers associated with the human papilloma virus; and Medigene AG for the research and development of TCR product candidates directed against approximately four antigens for the treatment of cancer indications. The company was formerly known as Genetix Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and changed its name to bluebird bio, Inc. in September 2010. bluebird bio, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of drugs and vaccines. Its lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under pivotal phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary head and neck cancer. The companyÂ’s Multikine is also used in a Phase I study with the Naval Medical Center, San Diego under a cooperative research and development agreement in HIV/HPV co-infected men and women with peri-anal warts. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System, a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer. The company also develops LEAPS-H1N1-DC, a product candidate for the treatment of pandemic influenza in hospitalized patients; and CEL-2000 and CEL-4000 vaccine product candidates for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. CEL-SCI Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Vienna, Virginia.