Comparing of Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. (BCRH) and Unico American Corporation (NASDAQ:UNAM)

Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:BCRH) and Unico American Corporation (NASDAQ:UNAM) compete against each other in the Property & Casualty Insurance sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. 7 2.33 N/A -3.12 0.00 Unico American Corporation 6 1.01 N/A -0.31 0.00

Demonstrates Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. and Unico American Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. 0.00% -25.9% -17.1% Unico American Corporation 0.00% -2.9% -1.3%

Volatility & Risk

Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. has a beta of 0.7 and its 30.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Unico American Corporation has beta of -0.46 which is 146.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 42.3% of Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 19% of Unico American Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 5%. Insiders Comparatively, held 59.08% of Unico American Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. 20.51% 22.9% 6.06% 22.9% -25.81% 46.36% Unico American Corporation 2.03% 1.35% 6.17% -15.21% -29.18% -5.64%

For the past year Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. had bullish trend while Unico American Corporation had bearish trend.

Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides collateralized reinsurance in the property catastrophe market in the United States and internationally. It also invests in various insurance-linked securities. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

Unico American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, underwrites property and casualty insurance in Arizona, California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington. The company provides property, casualty, health, and life insurance products, as well as insurance premium financing and membership association services. Its commercial property coverage insures against loss or damage to buildings, inventory, and equipment from natural disasters, including hurricanes, windstorms, hail, water, explosions, and severe winter weather, as well as other events, such as theft and vandalism, fires, storms, and financial loss due to business interruption resulting from covered property damage. The company also provides commercial liability coverage that insures against third party liability from accidents occurring on the insuredÂ’s premises or arising out of its operation; and writes separate policies to insure commercial property and commercial liability risks on a mono-line basis. In addition, it sells and services daily automobile rental policies; and provides group dental and vision insurance policies, as well as health and life insurance for individuals and groups. The company markets its insurance products primarily through a network of brokers and retail agents. Unico American Corporation was founded in 1969 and is based in Calabasas, California.