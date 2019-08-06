Comparing of Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (BLMN) and RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE)

As Restaurants businesses, Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) and RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bloomin’ Brands Inc. 19 0.35 N/A 1.14 14.96 RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. 2 3.16 N/A 0.17 14.68

Table 1 highlights Bloomin’ Brands Inc. and RAVE Restaurant Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Bloomin’ Brands Inc. Company that presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Bloomin’ Brands Inc.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than RAVE Restaurant Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Bloomin’ Brands Inc. and RAVE Restaurant Group Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bloomin’ Brands Inc. 0.00% 100.6% 3.9% RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. 0.00% 62.8% 30.4%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.22 beta means Bloomin’ Brands Inc.’s volatility is 78.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. In other hand, RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. has beta of 0.29 which is 71.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

0.3 and 0.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Bloomin’ Brands Inc. Its rival RAVE Restaurant Group Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.2 and 2.2 respectively. RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Bloomin’ Brands Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Bloomin’ Brands Inc. and RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bloomin’ Brands Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Bloomin’ Brands Inc. is $24, with potential upside of 44.23%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Bloomin’ Brands Inc. and RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 96.99% and 38.4%. Insiders owned roughly 0.9% of Bloomin’ Brands Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 13.45% of RAVE Restaurant Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bloomin’ Brands Inc. -4.49% -7.09% -13.47% -10.46% -12.71% -4.81% RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. -5.28% -14.92% 58.86% 139.05% 60.9% 186.04%

For the past year Bloomin’ Brands Inc. has -4.81% weaker performance while RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. has 186.04% stronger performance.

Summary

Bloomin’ Brands Inc. beats on 8 of the 11 factors RAVE Restaurant Group Inc.

BloominÂ’ Brands, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants primarily in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts: Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; CarrabbaÂ’s Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and FlemingÂ’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse. As of December 25, 2016, the company owned and operated 1,276 restaurants and franchised 240 restaurants. BloominÂ’ Brands, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark. It operates in two segments, Franchising and Food and Supply Distribution; and Company-Owned Restaurants. The companyÂ’s buffet restaurants, which are located in free standing buildings or strip centers in retail developments that offer dine-in, carryout, and catering services, as well as delivery services. Its delco restaurants provide delivery and carryout services that are located in shopping centers or other in-line retail developments. The companyÂ’s Express restaurants serve customers through various non-traditional points of sale that are located in convenience stores, food courts, college campuses, airport terminals, travel plazas, athletic facilities, or other commercial facilities. Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. also operates and franchises fast casual restaurants under the Pie Five Pizza Company or Pie Five trademark. As of September 25, 2017, it owned, operated, and franchised approximately 300 Pie Five Pizza Co. and Pizza Inn restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Pizza Inn Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. in January 2015. Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. was founded in 1958 and is based in The Colony, Texas.