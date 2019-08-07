Comparing of Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (BDR) and RigNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RNET)

Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) and RigNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RNET), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Communication Equipment. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. 1 0.43 N/A 0.39 2.45 RigNet Inc. 11 0.59 N/A -3.52 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. and RigNet Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. 0.00% 45.8% 25.4% RigNet Inc. 0.00% -86.5% -26.9%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.64 shows that Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. is 64.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. RigNet Inc.’s 71.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.71 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. is 2.2 while its Current Ratio is 5.3. Meanwhile, RigNet Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.9 while its Quick Ratio is 0.9. Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than RigNet Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. and RigNet Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 RigNet Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, RigNet Inc.’s consensus target price is $24, while its potential upside is 231.03%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. and RigNet Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 5.4% and 88%. 13.3% are Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 1.7% are RigNet Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. 4.38% 3.13% 3.24% -11.22% -27.49% -14.04% RigNet Inc. -4.69% -17.72% -8.97% -34.7% -27.25% -30.93%

For the past year Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. was less bearish than RigNet Inc.

Summary

Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. beats RigNet Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc., a technology-development and manufacturing company, provides television signal encoding, transcoding, digital transport, and broadband product solutions in the United States. It offers digital video headend products comprising high definition and SD, MPEG-2, and MPEG-4/H.264 encoders, as well as quadrature phase shift key to quadrature amplitude modulation (QAM) transcoders, digital QAM multiplexers; ATSC/QAM-IP transcoders; and EdgeQAM devices. The company provides its digital video headend products for use by system operators for acquisition, processing, compression, encoding, and management of digital videos. In addition, the company offers analog video headend products, including pre-fabricated headends to accommodate legacy analog television systems, modulators, demodulators, and processors for use by system operators for signal acquisition, processing, and manipulation to create an analog channel lineup for further transmission. Further, it provides hybrid-fiber coax distribution products comprising broadband amplifiers, directional taps, splitters, and wall outlets for coax distribution and fiber optic transmitters, receivers, and couplers. Additionally, the company offers data products to deliver data, video, and voice-over-coaxial in hospitality, multiple dwelling unit, and college campus locations; and test instruments, contract manufacturing and technical services, reception products, and miscellaneous products and services. It serves television broadcasters, cable system operators, and lodging/hospitality video and high-speed Internet system operators, as well as commercial/institutional/enterprise system operators including educational campus environments, correctional facilities, short and long term health service environments, sports stadiums, and airport terminals through its sales force and stocking distributors. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Old Bridge, New Jersey.

RigNet, Inc. provides systems and solutions for customers with data networking and operational requirements the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Managed Services; and Systems Integration and Automation. It offers remote communications services for offshore and onshore drilling rigs and production facilities, as well as support vessels and other remote sites; multiprotocol label switching global network services; proactive network monitoring and management through network operations centers; and systems integration services to design, assemble, install, and commission turn-key solutions for customer communications systems. The company also provides a communications package of voice, data, video, networking, and real-time data management to offshore and land-based remote locations; voice-over-Internet-protocol, data, and high-speed Internet access; and other value-added services, such as video conferencing solutions, wide area network acceleration solutions, real-time data management solutions, Wi-Fi hotspots, wireless intercoms, and handheld radios, as well as asset and weather monitoring. In addition, it offers consultancy services, design, engineering, project management, procurement, testing, installation, commissioning, and maintenance services; and Secure Oil Information Link, a managed members-only communications network hub that enables collaborative partners, suppliers, and customers to transfer and share data. Further, the company provides microwave and WiMAX networks in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico serving drillers, producers, and energy vessel owners; very small aperture terminal (VSAT) services; an M2M SCADA VSAT network services to the pipeline industry; and a L-band MSS retail energy services. It serves offshore and land-based drilling rigs, offshore and onshore production facilities, maritime vessels, and regional support offices. RigNet, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.