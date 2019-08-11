Comparing of Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (BDR) and Aerohive Networks Inc. (NYSE:HIVE)

Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) and Aerohive Networks Inc. (NYSE:HIVE) have been rivals in the Communication Equipment for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. 1 0.43 N/A 0.39 2.45 Aerohive Networks Inc. 4 1.70 N/A -0.35 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. and Aerohive Networks Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. 0.00% 45.8% 25.4% Aerohive Networks Inc. 0.00% -109.7% -14.2%

Risk & Volatility

Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. has a 1.64 beta, while its volatility is 64.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Aerohive Networks Inc. has a 1.31 beta which is 31.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. are 5.3 and 2.2. Competitively, Aerohive Networks Inc. has 2 and 1.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aerohive Networks Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 5.4% of Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 76.6% of Aerohive Networks Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 13.3% of Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 5.1% are Aerohive Networks Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. 4.38% 3.13% 3.24% -11.22% -27.49% -14.04% Aerohive Networks Inc. 0.23% 0.23% 26.14% 16.23% 10.17% 36.2%

For the past year Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. had bearish trend while Aerohive Networks Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Aerohive Networks Inc.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc., a technology-development and manufacturing company, provides television signal encoding, transcoding, digital transport, and broadband product solutions in the United States. It offers digital video headend products comprising high definition and SD, MPEG-2, and MPEG-4/H.264 encoders, as well as quadrature phase shift key to quadrature amplitude modulation (QAM) transcoders, digital QAM multiplexers; ATSC/QAM-IP transcoders; and EdgeQAM devices. The company provides its digital video headend products for use by system operators for acquisition, processing, compression, encoding, and management of digital videos. In addition, the company offers analog video headend products, including pre-fabricated headends to accommodate legacy analog television systems, modulators, demodulators, and processors for use by system operators for signal acquisition, processing, and manipulation to create an analog channel lineup for further transmission. Further, it provides hybrid-fiber coax distribution products comprising broadband amplifiers, directional taps, splitters, and wall outlets for coax distribution and fiber optic transmitters, receivers, and couplers. Additionally, the company offers data products to deliver data, video, and voice-over-coaxial in hospitality, multiple dwelling unit, and college campus locations; and test instruments, contract manufacturing and technical services, reception products, and miscellaneous products and services. It serves television broadcasters, cable system operators, and lodging/hospitality video and high-speed Internet system operators, as well as commercial/institutional/enterprise system operators including educational campus environments, correctional facilities, short and long term health service environments, sports stadiums, and airport terminals through its sales force and stocking distributors. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Old Bridge, New Jersey.

Aerohive Networks, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops cloud networking and enterprise Wi-Fi solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides hardware products, such as wireless access points, branch routers, and switches; tiered maintenance and support services comprising technical support, bug fixes, access to priority hardware replacement service, and unspecified upgrades; and Software as a Service subscriptions, including comparable maintenance and support services. Its cloud-based product comprises HiveManager, a network management application; and Mobility Suite, which includes guest access, personal device access, ID manager, and social login applications. The company sells its products to industry verticals, including K-12 and higher education, distributed enterprises, retail, and healthcare through a network of authorized value-added resellers, value-added distributors, and managed service providers. Aerohive Networks, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.