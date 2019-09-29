Comparing of BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (BHV) and Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SPAQ)

We will be comparing the differences between BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BHV) and Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SPAQ) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust 17 0.00 N/A 0.35 47.47 Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 50.45M 0.04 262.89

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. 502,490,039.84% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust and Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 2.94% and 41.06%. 0.19% are BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust 1.81% -3.67% 2.47% 6.44% 1.47% 7.24% Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. -0.3% 0% 1.01% 3.74% 0% 3.74%

For the past year BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust’s stock price has bigger growth than Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust beats Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp.