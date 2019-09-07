Comparing of BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (BHV) and OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI)

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BHV) and OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust
|16
|15.79
|N/A
|0.35
|47.47
|OFS Credit Company Inc.
|18
|9.78
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 highlights BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust and OFS Credit Company Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust and OFS Credit Company Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|OFS Credit Company Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 2.94% of BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust shares and 20.88% of OFS Credit Company Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.19% of BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust’s shares. Comparatively, OFS Credit Company Inc. has 13.37% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust
|1.81%
|-3.67%
|2.47%
|6.44%
|1.47%
|7.24%
|OFS Credit Company Inc.
|-0.76%
|-5.71%
|-5.95%
|3.98%
|0%
|11.4%
For the past year BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust was less bullish than OFS Credit Company Inc.
Summary
BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust beats on 3 of the 5 factors OFS Credit Company Inc.
