Comparing of BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (BHV) and OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI)

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BHV) and OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust 16 15.79 N/A 0.35 47.47 OFS Credit Company Inc. 18 9.78 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust and OFS Credit Company Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust and OFS Credit Company Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust 0.00% 0% 0% OFS Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 2.94% of BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust shares and 20.88% of OFS Credit Company Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.19% of BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust’s shares. Comparatively, OFS Credit Company Inc. has 13.37% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust 1.81% -3.67% 2.47% 6.44% 1.47% 7.24% OFS Credit Company Inc. -0.76% -5.71% -5.95% 3.98% 0% 11.4%

For the past year BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust was less bullish than OFS Credit Company Inc.

Summary

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust beats on 3 of the 5 factors OFS Credit Company Inc.