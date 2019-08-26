Comparing of BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (BHV) and Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAINM)

As Asset Management businesses, BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BHV) and Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAINM), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust 16 15.08 N/A 0.35 47.47 Gladstone Investment Corporation 25 6.06 N/A 2.49 10.27

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust and Gladstone Investment Corporation. Gladstone Investment Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust. Company that presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Gladstone Investment Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust and Gladstone Investment Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Gladstone Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust and Gladstone Investment Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 2.94% and 4.31% respectively. BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust’s share owned by insiders are 0.19%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust 1.81% -3.67% 2.47% 6.44% 1.47% 7.24% Gladstone Investment Corporation -0.41% 0.45% 0.53% 2.22% 0.97% 2.14%

For the past year BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust was more bullish than Gladstone Investment Corporation.

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options. The fund does not invest in start-ups. The fund seek to invest in manufacturing, consumer products and business services/ distribution sector. It seeks to invest in small and mid-sized companies based in the United States. The fund prefers to make debt investments between $5 million and $30 million and equity investments between $10 million and $40 million in companies. The fund seeks to invest in companies with sales between $20 million and $100 million. The fund invest in companies with EBITDA from $3 million to $20 million. It seeks minority equity ownership and prefers to hold a board seat in its portfolio companies. It also prefers to take majority stake in its portfolio companies. The fund typically holds its investments for seven years and exits via sale or recapitalization, initial public offering, or sale to third party.