Comparing of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (BFY) and Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTMN)

Both BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BFY) and Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTMN) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II 14 13.90 N/A 0.45 31.38 Portman Ridge Finance Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II and Portman Ridge Finance Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BFY) and Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTMN)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II 0.00% 0% 0% Portman Ridge Finance Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 23.21% of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II shares and 0% of Portman Ridge Finance Corporation shares. About 0.02% of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II 0.79% 0.21% 3.84% 8.91% 9.92% 13.39% Portman Ridge Finance Corporation 3% -0.21% -20.4% -21.05% -12.99% -16.26%

For the past year BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II had bullish trend while Portman Ridge Finance Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II beats Portman Ridge Finance Corporation on 5 of the 5 factors.