Comparing of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (BFY) and PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT)

Both BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BFY) and PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II 13 13.44 N/A 0.45 31.25 PennantPark Investment Corporation 7 4.07 N/A 0.60 10.88

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II and PennantPark Investment Corporation. PennantPark Investment Corporation is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II. The business with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II is presently more expensive than PennantPark Investment Corporation, because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II 0.00% 0% 0% PennantPark Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II and PennantPark Investment Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II 0 0 0 0.00 PennantPark Investment Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, PennantPark Investment Corporation’s potential upside is 21.40% and its average target price is $8.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II and PennantPark Investment Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 23.21% and 46.22%. 0.02% are BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 2.25% are PennantPark Investment Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II 0.5% 4.17% 7.03% 13.28% 7.54% 12.9% PennantPark Investment Corporation -5.76% -6.7% -7.09% -7.09% -7.22% 2.83%

For the past year BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II has stronger performance than PennantPark Investment Corporation

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II beats PennantPark Investment Corporation.