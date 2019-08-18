Comparing of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (BFY) and Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BFY) and Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II 14 14.06 N/A 0.45 31.38 Jefferies Financial Group Inc. 20 1.07 N/A 2.03 10.49

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II and Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II. Business that presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II 0.00% 0% 0% Jefferies Financial Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II and Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II 0 0 0 0.00 Jefferies Financial Group Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

On the other hand, Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s potential upside is 23.92% and its average price target is $23.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II and Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 23.21% and 77.9%. About 0.02% of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has 9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II 0.79% 0.21% 3.84% 8.91% 9.92% 13.39% Jefferies Financial Group Inc. -1.07% 8.11% 4.2% 1.86% -13.47% 22.87%

For the past year BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II was less bullish than Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Jefferies Financial Group Inc. beats BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc., a financial services company, offers a range of products and services in investment banking, equities, fixed income, and wealth management in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It engages in the debt capital market, equity capital market, merger and acquisition, private capital advisory, and restructuring and recapitalization businesses. The company also offers cash equities; electronic trading solutions, such as global algorithmic and portfolio trading solutions; equity derivatives, such as U.S. equity options, U.S. exchange-traded funds, and Europe equity derivatives, as well as trades in a range of convertible securities from large investment-grade issues to small private transactions; access to investors and logistics; and prime services. In addition, it provides fixed income products, such as government securities, mortgage and asset backed securities, corporate credits, sovereign and corporate fixed income securities, municipal securities, debt solutions, and foreign exchange. Further, the company offers asset management services; and wealth management services, such as investment advisory, financial planning, family office and institutional consulting, executive, and lending solutions. The company was formerly known as Leucadia National Corporation and changed its name to Jefferies Financial Group Inc. in May 2018. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. was founded in 1968 and is based in New York, New York.