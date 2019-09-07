Comparing of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (BFY) and Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC)

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BFY) and Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II 14 13.76 N/A 0.45 31.38 Ashford Inc. 43 0.31 N/A 3.29 10.44

Demonstrates BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II and Ashford Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Ashford Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II. The business with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Ashford Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II 0.00% 0% 0% Ashford Inc. 0.00% 13.6% 2.5%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 23.21% of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II shares are held by institutional investors while 20.5% of Ashford Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.02% of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II’s shares. Comparatively, Ashford Inc. has 5.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II 0.79% 0.21% 3.84% 8.91% 9.92% 13.39% Ashford Inc. 8.92% 12.38% -38.07% -39.17% -54.86% -33.89%

For the past year BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II has 13.39% stronger performance while Ashford Inc. has -33.89% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Ashford Inc. beats BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II.

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas.