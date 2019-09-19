Comparing of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (BFY) and Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF)

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BFY) and Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II 14 13.55 N/A 0.45 31.38 Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. 15 7.64 N/A -0.05 0.00

Demonstrates BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II and Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II 0.00% 0% 0% Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II and Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 23.21% and 62.14% respectively. Insiders owned 0.02% of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.44% of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II 0.79% 0.21% 3.84% 8.91% 9.92% 13.39% Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. -0.87% 0.07% -1.47% 2.64% -3.11% 7.41%

For the past year BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II’s stock price has bigger growth than Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.

Summary

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II beats on 4 of the 5 factors Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.