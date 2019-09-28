Comparing of BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. (MZA) and U.S. Global Investors Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW)

BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. (NYSE:MZA) and U.S. Global Investors Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.
|14
|0.00
|N/A
|0.33
|43.04
|U.S. Global Investors Inc.
|2
|0.00
|12.46M
|-0.26
|0.00
In table 1 we can see BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. and U.S. Global Investors Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|U.S. Global Investors Inc.
|612,164,685.07%
|-16.8%
|-15.1%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. and U.S. Global Investors Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 7.11% and 27.8%. About 0.01% of BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% are U.S. Global Investors Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.
|-0.5%
|2.63%
|1.74%
|8.76%
|-3.57%
|14.89%
|U.S. Global Investors Inc.
|8.07%
|8.07%
|42.62%
|38.36%
|0%
|58.18%
For the past year BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. has weaker performance than U.S. Global Investors Inc.
Summary
BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. beats U.S. Global Investors Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.
