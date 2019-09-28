Comparing of BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. (MZA) and U.S. Global Investors Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW)

BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. (NYSE:MZA) and U.S. Global Investors Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. 14 0.00 N/A 0.33 43.04 U.S. Global Investors Inc. 2 0.00 12.46M -0.26 0.00

In table 1 we can see BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. and U.S. Global Investors Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% U.S. Global Investors Inc. 612,164,685.07% -16.8% -15.1%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. and U.S. Global Investors Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 7.11% and 27.8%. About 0.01% of BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% are U.S. Global Investors Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. -0.5% 2.63% 1.74% 8.76% -3.57% 14.89% U.S. Global Investors Inc. 8.07% 8.07% 42.62% 38.36% 0% 58.18%

For the past year BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. has weaker performance than U.S. Global Investors Inc.

Summary

BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. beats U.S. Global Investors Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.