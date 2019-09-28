Comparing of BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. (MZA) and Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CRF)

BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. (NYSE:MZA) and Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CRF), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. 14 0.00 N/A 0.33 43.04 Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -0.88 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. and Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. (NYSE:MZA) and Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CRF)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 7.11% of BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 25.75% of Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.01% of BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. -0.5% 2.63% 1.74% 8.76% -3.57% 14.89% Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. 0% 2.19% -3.23% -0.17% -16.14% 5.22%

For the past year BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.

Summary

BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. beats Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. on 4 of the 4 factors.