Comparing of BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. (MZA) and Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA)

We are comparing BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. (NYSE:MZA) and Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.
|14
|15.18
|N/A
|0.33
|43.04
|Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.
|22
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. and Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. and Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 7.11% of BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. shares and 24.28% of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. shares. BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.01%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.
|-0.5%
|2.63%
|1.74%
|8.76%
|-3.57%
|14.89%
|Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.
|0.14%
|0.97%
|-1.31%
|4.73%
|-5.44%
|14.84%
For the past year BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.
Summary
BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. beats on 4 of the 5 factors Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.
