Comparing of BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. (MZA) and Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA)

We are comparing BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. (NYSE:MZA) and Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. 14 15.18 N/A 0.33 43.04 Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. 22 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. and Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. and Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 7.11% of BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. shares and 24.28% of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. shares. BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.01%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. -0.5% 2.63% 1.74% 8.76% -3.57% 14.89% Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. 0.14% 0.97% -1.31% 4.73% -5.44% 14.84%

For the past year BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.

Summary

BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. beats on 4 of the 5 factors Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.