Comparing of BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. (MZA) and Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. (NYSE:MZA) and Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (NYSE:AMG), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. 14 15.07 N/A 0.33 43.04 Affiliated Managers Group Inc. 99 1.76 N/A -2.51 0.00

Table 1 highlights BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. and Affiliated Managers Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Affiliated Managers Group Inc. 0.00% -3.5% -1.5%

Analyst Ratings

BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. and Affiliated Managers Group Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Affiliated Managers Group Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Affiliated Managers Group Inc. is $101.5, which is potential 26.84% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 7.11% of BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. shares and 0% of Affiliated Managers Group Inc. shares. BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.01%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.2% of Affiliated Managers Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. -0.5% 2.63% 1.74% 8.76% -3.57% 14.89% Affiliated Managers Group Inc. -6.32% -6.77% -21.66% -18.13% -45.95% -11.96%

For the past year BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. had bullish trend while Affiliated Managers Group Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Affiliated Managers Group Inc.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc., through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments. The company also offers investment products in various investment styles in the institutional distribution channel, including small, small/mid, mid, and large capitalization value and growth equity, and emerging markets. In addition, it offers quantitative, alternative, and fixed income products, and manages assets for foundations and endowments, defined benefit, and defined contribution plans for corporations and municipalities. Affiliated Managers Group provides investment management or customized investment counseling and fiduciary services. The company was formed as a corporation under the laws of Delaware in 1993. Affiliated Managers Group is based in Prides Crossing, Massachusetts.