Comparing of BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. (MVF) and ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF)

Both BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. (NYSE:MVF) and ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. 9 13.35 N/A 0.27 33.39 ATIF Holdings Limited 4 22.78 N/A 0.04 109.49

Demonstrates BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. and ATIF Holdings Limited earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. ATIF Holdings Limited is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. Business that presently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% ATIF Holdings Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. and ATIF Holdings Limited are owned by institutional investors at 13.32% and 0% respectively.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. 0.44% 1.78% 2.69% 10.11% 5.66% 10.77% ATIF Holdings Limited -5.74% 0% 0% 0% 0% -13.74%

For the past year BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. had bullish trend while ATIF Holdings Limited had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. beats ATIF Holdings Limited.